Coronavirus: Sunderland confirm next League One match against Accrington postponed

Sunderland have confirmed their next League One fixture against Accrington Stanley on December 29 has been postponed.

It comes after the club informed the league that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a recent number of positive coronavirus tests.

The Black Cats' recent fixtures against Shrewsbury, Blackpool and their Boxing Day match against Hull have all been postponed for similar reasons. The team have not played a match since a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon on December 15.

1:54 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon

A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC's upcoming game against Accrington Stanley has been suspended.

"Scheduled to take place on Tuesday 29 December, the club has informed the EFL that it will be unable to play the fixture due to the ongoing effects of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Academy of Light.

"Due to the scale of this outbreak and the volume of positive tests returned by players and staff, the club has taken the decision to postpone the game based solely on the health and wellbeing of all affected.

"Lee Johnson's side are now set to return to action in the New Year, kicking off 2021 with a trip to Northampton Town on Saturday 2 January (KO 3pm)."

Image: Sunderland have not played since December 15 after their three subsequent matches were called off

A concurrent EFL statement added: "The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

"A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Sunderland currently sit 11th in League One, four points outside the play-off places, albeit with three matches in hand.

Championship:

Millwall vs Watford

League One:

Peterborough United vs Charlton Athletic

Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth

Hull City vs Lincoln City

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town

Sunderland vs Accrington Stanley