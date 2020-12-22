2020/21 Sky Bet EFL season: January fixture schedule on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced 12 new Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in January.

The first Championship fixture of 2021 will be Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby on New Year's Day (5.30pm kick-off), while Stoke vs Bournemouth has been selected for television coverage on Saturday, January 2 (7.45pm).

With several League One teams having failed to reach the FA Cup third round, the third tier takes centre stage the following weekend.

On Saturday, January 16, Middlesbrough vs Birmingham (12.30pm) and Barnsley vs Swansea (7.45pm) will sandwich the 3pm action, while a clash between two promotion-chasing sides in Reading and Bournemouth has been selected on Friday, January 29 (8pm).

In addition to the 12 games announced for January, Birmingham vs Derby has been selected to replace Millwall vs Watford on Tuesday, December 29; Kick-off 5.30pm.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

December 26: Watford vs Norwich, 7.45pm

December 29: Birmingham vs Derby (5.30pm), Stoke vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)

December 30: Brentford vs Bournemouth (5.30pm), Swansea vs Reading (8pm)

January 1: Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby, 5.30pm

January 2: Stoke vs Bournemouth, 7.45pm

January 8: Charlton vs Accrington, 7.45pm

January 9: Lincoln vs Peterborough (12.30pm), Ipswich vs Swindon (5.30pm), Wigan vs Hull (7.45pm)

January 16: Middlesbrough vs Birmingham (12.30pm), Barnsley vs Swansea (7.45pm)

January 26: Ipswich vs Sunderland, 7.45pm

January 29: Reading vs Bournemouth, 8pm

January 30: Norwich vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm), Huddersfield vs Stoke (3pm)

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.