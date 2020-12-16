Sunderland unable to play next three fixtures following coronavirus outbreak

Sunderland have told the EFL they are unable to play their next three fixtures following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

In addition to the one player that tested positive on Monday, a further five individuals within the first-team bubble tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Everyone that came into close contact with the five individuals are self-isolating.

Sunderland say as a result of that they will not be able to fulfil their next three Sky Bet League One fixtures against Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Hull.

In addition, the club have closed their Academy of Light training ground while they try to get the outbreak under control.

Sunderland chief executive James Rodwell said: "It is with a heavy heart that I have informed the EFL that we are unable to play our next three league fixtures.

"The welfare of our players, staff and opponents remains the number one priority and following detailed conversations with the relevant authorities, we have also taken the responsible decision to close the Academy of Light for a 10-day period.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish all of those affected a swift and complete recovery."

The EFL will investigate that all protocols have been carried out properly before permitting the matches to be played at a later date.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Wimbledon on Tuesday night despite having eight players isolating.

Manager Lee Johnson criticised the EFL, saying the Wimbledon game should never have been played, and that the league's governing body didn't help their plight.

The EFL insisted that it was Sunderland's choice to play the match after they had agreed to postpone the fixture subject to the usual investigation.