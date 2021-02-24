Sunderland, Burton, Fleetwood, and Charlton charged by FA for failure to control players

A quartet of League One sides have been charged by the FA with failing to control their players following last weekend’s games.

Burton and Sunderland have until Friday to provide responses in relation to an incident in the 55th minute of their game.

Josh Earl was sent off for Burton for a second yellow card following a touchline melee with Aiden O'Brien.

Sunderland went on to win the game 3-0 courtesy of goals from Grant Leadbitter, Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke as the Black Cats moved back into the Play-Off places.

Similarly, Fleetwood and Charlton are charged with the same offence, FA Rule E20, for an incident that occurred in the 78th minute of their encounter.

In an entertaining 1-1 draw at Highbury, two players were booked for both sides following a melee after Charlton's Jayden Stockley clashed with Fleetwood's Jordan Rossiter.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Burton and Sunderland.

Sky Sports has announced more Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in March, as the promotion races continue to take shape in the Championship and League One.

With the action coming thick and fast, Sky Sports has added 12 more live Championship games to the schedule, starting with Norwich vs Brentford (March 3), while there's a double header a few days later as Watford vs Nottingham Forest and Swansea vs Middlesbrough take centre stage (March 6).

Blackburn later host Brentford at Ewood Park (March 12) and Swansea travel to Bournemouth (March 16), with Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Watford vs Birmingham and the derby clash between Swansea and Cardiff making up a triple bill prior to the international break (March 20).

Meanwhile in League One, Portsmouth vs Sunderland (March 9), Oxford vs Lincoln (March 26) and Forest Green vs Bolton (March 27) have also been added.