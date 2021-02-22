EFL games on Sky Sports: Championship, League One fixtures confirmed

Sky Sports has announced more Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in March, as the promotion races continue to take shape in the Championship and League One.

With the action coming thick and fast, Sky Sports has added 12 more live Championship games to the schedule, starting with Norwich vs Brentford (March 3), while there's a double header a few days later as Watford vs Nottingham Forest and Swansea vs Middlesbrough take centre stage (March 6).

Blackburn later host Brentford at Ewood Park (March 12) and Swansea travel to Bournemouth (March 16), with Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Watford vs Birmingham and the derby clash between Swansea and Cardiff making up a triple bill prior to the international break (March 20).

Meanwhile in League One, Portsmouth vs Sunderland (March 9), Oxford vs Lincoln (March 26) and Forest Green vs Bolton (March 27) have also been added.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

Tue Feb 23: Birmingham vs Norwich* (7pm), Derby vs Huddersfield* (7pm), Middlesbrough vs Bristol City* (7pm), Luton vs Millwall (7.45pm), Rotherham vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm), Wycombe vs Reading* (7.45pm)

Wed Feb 24: Barnsley vs Stoke* (7pm), Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday* (7pm), Swansea vs Coventry* (7pm), Blackburn vs Watford* (7.45pm), Bournemouth vs Cardiff* (7.45pm), Preston vs QPR (7.45pm)

Fri Feb 26: Derby vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Sat Feb 27: Bournemouth vs Watford (12.30pm)

Sun Feb 28: Wycombe vs Norwich (12pm)

Tue Mar 2: Cardiff vs Derby* (7pm), Coventry vs Middlesbrough* (7pm), Huddersfield vs Birmingham* (7pm), Millwall vs Preston* (7pm), Nottingham Forest vs Luton* (7.45pm), Reading vs Blackburn (8pm)

Wed Mar 3: Norwich vs Brentford (5.30pm), QPR vs Barnsley* (7pm), Bristol City vs Bournemouth* (7.45pm), Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham (7.45pm), Watford vs Wycombe* (7.45pm), Stoke vs Swansea (8.15pm)

Fri Mar 5: Huddersfield vs Cardiff (7.45pm)

Sat Mar 6: Watford vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm), Swansea vs Middlesbrough (3pm)

Tue Mar 9: Portsmouth vs Sunderland (7.45pm)

Fri Mar 12: Blackburn vs Brentford (7.45pm)

Sat Mar 13: Luton vs Swansea (12.15pm)

Sun Mar 14: Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich (12.15pm)

Tue Mar 16: Bournemouth vs Swansea (7.45pm)

Wed Mar 17: Birmingham vs Reading (7.45pm)

Sat Mar 20: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest (12.30pm), Watford vs Birmingham (3pm), Swansea vs Cardiff (5.30pm)

Fri Mar 26: Oxford vs Lincoln (7.45pm)

Sat Mar 27: Forest Green vs Bolton (12pm)

*Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.