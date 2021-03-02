League One highlights and round-up: Hull leapfrog Lincoln; Peterborough held

Leaders Peterborough were denied a sixth successive win after being held to a goalless draw at mid-table Oxford in Sky Bet League One.

But Posh still hold a three-point advantage at the top after former leaders Lincoln crashed to their second straight defeat at home to Fleetwood.

Goals from Gerard Garner and Callum Camps either side of half-time set the visitors on their way to a shock 2-1 win, with Callum Morton responding later for the hosts.

Hull took advantage to leapfrog the Imps into second place with a 2-0 win over Rochdale at the KCOM Stadium.

Mallik Wilks set the Tigers on their way to a second straight win with a 24th minute opener from outside the box, then a Gabriel Osho own goal effectively sealed the win before Rochdale's Conor Shaughnessy was sent off late on.

Doncaster showed no ill effects from the sudden departure of their boss Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday, as they held on to clinch an important 2-1 win over fading Portsmouth.

Watched by Andy Butler, appointed as Moore's replacement until the end of the season, goals from Reece James and Fejiri Okenabirhie eased the gloom over the Keepmoat Stadium before John Marquis struck an injury-time consolation against his former team.

And Sunderland also stepped up the pace in the quest to seal at least a play-off place as Charlie Wyke's 70th-minute strike - his 24th of the season - proved enough to see off Swindon 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Northampton clambered off the bottom of the table as they beat Plymouth 2-0 to claim their first win in 12 league games.

Two goals from Ryan Watson either side of the interval gave some welcome respite for the Cobblers, while Argyle had Sam Woods sent off in the last minute.

Wigan fell back to the foot of the table after Chuks Aneke's 19th minute effort proved enough to see Charlton to a 1-0 win at the DW Stadium.

Burton's resurgence under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink continued as Jon Smith's 55th-minute effort made it five wins in six for the Brewers at the expense of visitors Bristol Rovers, who had Luke McCormick sent off early in the second half.

Accrington Stanley took a fourth-minute lead against Ipswich through Dion Charles, but the 19th-minute sending-off of Seamus Conneely changed the course of the game.

James Wilson equalised in the 41st minute and James Norwood struck on the stroke of half-time to secure a 2-1 lead in the Tractor Boys' first game since the departure of boss Paul Lambert, with new boss Paul Cook looking on.

On-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg fired a fourth-minute opener for MK Dons but it was not enough to prevent the visitors sliding to a 3-2 defeat at Gillingham.

A Jordan Graham penalty hauled the home side level and Vadaine Oliver put them in front just before the break.

Warren O'Hora equalised early in the second half for the Dons but a 74th minute strike from Conor Ogilvie sealed the points.

Stephen Walker's 86th minute equaliser earned Crewe a 1-1 draw at Blackpool, who led through Danny Ballard's first-half header.

AFC Wimbledon also salvaged a point at Shrewsbury with Ayoub Assal scoring six minutes from time after Harry Chapman had put the Shrews ahead.