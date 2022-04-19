League One highlights and round-up: Wigan held; Rotherham, MK Dons lose

Will Keane's brace kept Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on course for promotion in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Former Town striker Keane's expert header put Latics in front at the end of the first half before Conor Chaplin equalised for the hosts in the 61st minute.

Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy then volleyed the Tractor Boys in front before Keane turned in Max Power's cross in the 86th minute to grab a share of the spoils.

Latics remain top of the table, five points ahead of third-placed MK Dons with three games to go - with MK having played a game more.

Rotherham's push for automatic promotion suffered another blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and John Brayford secured a deserved victory for the Brewers. The Millers stay four points behind Wigan.

Substitute Billy Bodin's late winner gave Oxford a 1-0 victory over MK Dons and seriously dented Dons' automatic promotion hopes.

In a game where defences had been on top, the introduction of Bodin gave the home side an extra dimension.

And after playing a quick one-two with Matty Taylor in the 86th minute, Bodin drilled a low angled shot just inside Jamie Cumming's near post.

Lee Gregory's fourth goal in five games saw off Crewe to move Sheffield Wednesday into the League One play-off positions and also keep alive their slim automatic promotion hopes with three games to play.

A 54th-minute Gregory penalty sealed a 1-0 win against the already-relegated Railwaymen, who nevertheless showed plenty of spirit under interim boss Alex Morris.

Charlton struck two heavily-deflected late goals to secure a 2-0 win at Cambridge. Corey Blackett-Taylor and Conor Washington scored.