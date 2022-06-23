League One 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule: Derby vs Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth on opening weekend

Derby County, who were handed a 21-point deduction last season, will host Oxford United on the opening day of the 2022/23 League One campaign, which starts earlier than usual on the final weekend of July.

Beaten play-off finalists Wycombe Wanderers will entertain Burton Albion on July 30, while Sheffield Wednesday, who were also involved in an unsuccessful play-off campaign, will play Portsmouth.

Peterborough and Barnsley, who both dropped out of the Championship after finishing 22nd and 24th respectively last term, begin with away fixtures. The Posh will travel to Cheltenham while Barnsley start at Plymouth Argyle.

Last season's League Two champions Forest Green Rovers start by facing fellow third tier newcomers Bristol Rovers - currently managed by Joey Barton - while MK Dons, who missed out on the automatic promotion spots by one point in 2021/22, kick off against Cambridge United.

League One fixtures will continue as planned throughout the Qatar World Cup in December, including scheduled ties on Boxing Day, although games will be subject to postponement depending on player involvement in the tournament.

The final games of the season will take place on May 6.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 EFL season:

Accrington Stanley vs Charlton Athletic

Bristol Rovers vs Forest Green Rovers

Cambridge United vs Milton Keynes Dons

Cheltenham Town vs Peterborough United

Derby County vs Oxford United

Ipswich Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Lincoln City vs Exeter City

Morecambe vs Shrewsbury Town

Plymouth Argyle vs Barnsley

Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth

Wycombe Wanderers vs Burton Albion

The clashes lined up for December 26:

Accrington Stanley vs Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers vs Derby County

Burton Albion vs Lincoln City

Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town

Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United

Cheltenham Town vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City vs Portsmouth

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town vs Oxford United

Milton Keynes Dons vs Forest Green Rovers

Port Vale vs Morecambe

Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers

Which of these games will be pivotal on May 6 2022?

Barnsley vs Peterborough United

Bristol Rovers vs Bolton Wanderers

Burton Albion vs Milton Keynes Dons

Cambridge United vs Forest Green Rovers

Cheltenham Town vs Charlton Athletic

Exeter City vs Morecambe

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town

Lincoln City vs Shrewsbury Town

Oxford United vs Accrington Stanley

Port Vale vs Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth vs Wycombe Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County

Your club's EFL fixture list

League One:

Championship:

League Two:

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons will begin on the weekend of July 30. This is one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started, and means teams will have a 12-week break between the seasons.

However, the Championship will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time. As a result, the fixtures taking place over the weekend of November 12/13 will be the final ones before players who are called up by their countries for the tournament travel to Qatar.

The Championship will then resume on Saturday December 10, eight days before the World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 18.

League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the tournament, though fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the World Cup.

The FA Cup first round proper begins on the weekend of Saturday November 5, with the second round three weeks later and third round on the weekend of Saturday January 7. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 3.

The Carabao Cup begins during the week commencing August 10, with round two a fortnight later and round three during the week commencing November 9. The final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday February 26.

The Papa John's Trophy begins with the first group games on the week commencing August 31. The quarter-finals take place the week commencing January 11, the semi-finals during the week commencing February 1 and the final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday March 19.