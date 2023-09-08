Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for August

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, September 11 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Ozan Tufan - HULL CITY v Sheffield Wednesday - August 12

The centrepiece of Tufan's hat-trick on his home debut for Hull was a controlled yet majestic strike from 25 yards which he arrowed into the top corner after nonchalantly teeing himself up.

Aaron Ramsey - Leicester City v CARDIFF CITY - August 19

Re-joining his boyhood club was a fairytale for Ramsey. He continued it with a mark of quality from his illustrious career - an unstoppable angled 30-yarder of stunning simplicity and power.

Jay Stansfield - BIRMINGHAM CITY v Plymouth Argyle - August 26

Less than 30 minutes into his Birmingham debut, Stansfield latched onto a through ball, deftly lifted it beyond a defender and lashed a rising thunderbolt of a shot into the roof of the net.

Ryan Hedges - Watford v BLACKBURN ROVERS - August 27

Hedges had followed a Blackburn counter-attack when the ball fell to him. Without breaking stride, he juggled the ball three times on his left boot before firing it home firmly with his right.

Sky Bet League One

Owen Moxon - CARLISLE UNITED v Fleetwood Town - August 5

Just 36 minutes into their first game following promotion, Carlisle were awarded a free-kick 30 yards out. Up stepped their local-born hero to find the top corner with power and precision.

Callum McManaman - WIGAN ATHLETIC v Northampton Town - August 12

Two Northampton defenders had McManaman covered when he picked up the ball on the left. They reckoned without the pace at which he cut inside and unleashed a delicious curler.

Reeco Hackett - Northampton Town v LINCOLN CITY - August 15

Northampton keeper Max Thompson was poised for any shot that Hackett might unleash. Any shot that is, other than an instant fizzing half-volley off the outside of his left foot.

Tyler Goodrham - OXFORD UNITED v Charlton Athletic - August 26

Taking down a high clearance on his instep in the centre circle, Goodrham had no thought except to take on a Charlton player, jink inside, dribble and fire in a fierce shot from 20 yards.

Sky Bet League Two

Kian Spence - Tranmere Rovers v BARROW - August 5

Timing a volley at thigh height when the ball is looping towards you is hard enough. Add in the pace at which Spence was running to meet it and his sweet strike becomes a thing of beauty.

Tom Nixon - DONCASTER ROVERS v Mansfield Town - August 15

Just 20 minutes into his Sky Bet EFL debut, defender Nixon saw the ball bouncing towards him. A flick up and a stunning swish of his right foot later and it was bulging the Mansfield net.

Abo Eisa - GRIMSBY TOWN v Mansfield Town - August 19

The best of three goals Eisa scored from outside the area in August. He did not bother waiting for a defender to engage him, instead launching a 30-yard rocket shot that flew into the net.

George Thomson - HARROGATE TOWN v Morecambe - August 26

Some free-kicks are simply impossible to save. Thomson cunningly allied disguise, perfect placement and pace to a sublime trajectory that sent the ball up and over the Morecambe wall.

