Neil Cox: Scunthorpe appoint Notts County assistant as new manager

Neil Cox (right) leaves his role as Neal Ardley's (left) assistant at Notts County

Scunthorpe have appointed Neil Cox as their manager, 30 years after he began his playing career at the club.

Cox, 48, replaces Russ Wilcox, who returns to his previous role of under-23s manager.

Scunthorpe-born Cox leaves his job as Neal Ardley's assistant at Notts County and will be tasked with mounting a promotion challenge in Sky Bet League Two.

"It's the easiest decision I've ever made," he told the club's official website. "When I left this club 29 years ago it was the hardest one I'd ever made.

Cox began his playing career with Scunthorpe

"I didn't really want to leave but I had no option. When I had the conversation with the chairman about what we want to do, I couldn't wait to get here.

"I'm raring to go and have done my homework, picturing what we need to do and how to do it, but the welcome I've had so far has been brilliant.

"We're going to be positive, and get the town back together supporting this football club. That's a big thing for me, we're going to get out into the community, and bring everybody on board. "Let's start building this football club back up again."