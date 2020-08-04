Frank Sinclair appointed head of coaching development at Port Vale

Frank Sinclair has managed Brackley Town, Colwyn Bay and Hednesford Town

Frank Sinclair has been appointed head of coaching development at League Two club Port Vale.

The former Chelsea, Leicester and Burnley defender has been given the responsibility of "bridging the gap between the younger players and first team".

Sinclair has had management roles at Colwyn Bay, Brackley Town (caretaker) and Hednesford Town.

I would like to thank @pvfc_carol and the Gaffa for putting their trust in me in this role @OfficialPVFC. I am really excited about the future and together making a difference. ⚽️🖤🤍 https://t.co/uFjPl5kZjZ pic.twitter.com/FWVy0cWMQ8 — Frank Sinclair (@FrankMSinclair) August 4, 2020

He also assisted with Stoke's U23's before joining Port Vale in a coaching capacity earlier this year.

"I'm delighted to be here. My first impressions are that I love the set up. It's obviously a very family-orientated club, a community club, and I like that because there's a synergy between all the departments," Sinclair told Port Vale's club website.

"Obviously, I see a key part of my role as bridging the gap between the younger players and the first team. I want to bring them on and help them to feel closer to the first team players so that they understand that if they work hard and show the right attitude the gaffer (John Askey) can take a look at them. I want to give them the confidence to feel that someday they can break through."