Ashley Williams joins Bristol City on short-term deal

Ashley Williams made 37 appearances while on loan at Stoke from Everton last season

Ashley Williams has joined Bristol City on a short-term contract, just days after the Wales captain was left out of Ryan Giggs' squad to face Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The 35-year-old has signed an initial deal until mid-January with the option of an extension, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

Williams became a free agent after being released by Everton at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, following his season-long loan at Stoke.

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has admitted the decision to leave Williams out of the squad to face Azerbaijan and Belarus was 'not easy'

After completing his move to Ashton Gate, Williams told the club's website: "The gaffer [Lee Johnson] has been great with me, all the lads have welcomed me in the dressing room and I'm pleased to be here.

"From what I saw against Derby and in training, having been around the Championship for many years and I got promoted with Swansea, this team has enough in the dressing room to go and do that.

"There's a good set of players, nice guys first and foremost with a very organised manager who sets the weeks up brilliantly.

"The performance the other night was my first time seeing the lads perform, they were full of enthusiasm and a very good team.

"I've loved it, this has been a breath of fresh air for me, to come and see the enthusiasm, this is quite a young group, as are the staff and I've enjoyed every day."

City head coach Lee Johnson added: "I'd like to offer Ashley a very warm welcome.

"His experience will be invaluable, both on and off the pitch, and we're all looking forward to getting to work with him."

Williams comes in as needed defensive cover in Lee Johnson's squad.

Centre-back Bailey Wright (thigh) is sidelined for over two months, whilst left-back Jay Dasilva (leg stress fracture) is also out for up to five months.

Johnson's side will be aiming for their third successive Championship win on Saturday against Hull City, following victories over QPR and Derby County.