David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Derby vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Phillip Cocu will be learning what the Championship is all about now, having suffered his first Derby defeat at home to Bristol City in midweek.

Slaven Bilic, meanwhile, has enjoyed a solid start to life in charge at West Brom, although there are still some question marks over whether they have replaced the firepower they had up front last season. I think they'll have enough to beat Derby, though.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

What a performance from Fulham against Millwall on Wednesday night. They were so dominant it was unbelievable, and the front four has the potential to be the best we've seen for a while at this level.

Nottingham Forest have had an okay start under Sabri Lamouchi, but they still have a bit of work to do to prove whether they have top-six credentials. Home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield parted company with Jan Siewert last week and they were beaten again with Mark Hudson in caretaker charge on Wednesday night at Cardiff. It remains to be seen who they will appoint next, but either way they need a few wins quickly to boost their confidence.

Reading have had a good week. They took Cardiff apart on Sunday and were only denied victory late at West Brom. In Ovie Ejaria and George Puscas they have a couple of players who can cause real problems for any side. Away win!

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Reading Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Reading

Preston vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Two wins at home and two defeats away so far for Preston. They were given a helping hand by Jack Butland against Stoke in midweek but still looked very good for the win.

Sheffield Wednesday got an ugly win against Luton on Tuesday night, but it was the perfect way to recover from losing at Millwall at the weekend. I fancy a score draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Stoke vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

Stoke are in trouble. Bottom of the league already, and Nathan Jones is under real pressure. Jack Butland should be the best goalkeeper in the Championship but he has really struggled so far.

Leeds, meanwhile, seem to have picked up a bit of a gem in Eddie Nketiah. If he can keep making the kind of impact he did against Brentford on Wednesday night then they will have a real shot at automatic promotion. They should have too much for Stoke.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Stoke Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Stoke

Swansea vs Birmingham, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea have really pleasantly surprised me so far. I was worried for them after Graham Potter, Dan James and Oli McBurnie all moved on in the summer, but Steve Cooper has come in and seemingly taken them forward. And getting Borja Baston into the fold looks a real plus.

Birmingham were well worth their win against Barnsley in midweek and Pep Clotet looks to be slowly building the team he wants. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Rochdale vs Blackpool, Saturday 3pm

Five points for Rochdale so far. After going so close to relegation last season, though, they will just be happy with a season of consolidation.

Blackpool look to have loftier ambitions. They go into this weekend top of the table and are going great guns under Simon Grayson. I fancy them to claim all three points on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Newport vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

It is now 14 unbeaten in League Two for Newport, although they were beaten in the play-off final in the midst of that run! They will want to start turning draws into wins soon, though, to kick on up the table.

Crewe are flying at the top, having won three on the spin in the league and having knocked Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup as well in that time. I reckon this one will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Remaining Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Luton: 2-0 (11/1)

Blackburn vs Cardiff: 2-1 (17/2)

Charlton vs Brentford: 1-0 (9/1)

Hull vs Bristol City: 1-1 (11/2)

Middlesbrough vs Millwall: 2-0 (15/2)

QPR vs Wigan: 2-1 (15/2)

