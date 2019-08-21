Ryan Giggs says Wales star Daniel James needs protection by referees

Ryan Giggs says Daniel James' pace makes his falls look worse than they are

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Manchester United winger Daniel James is no diver and needs extra protection from referees.

James was booked for simulation on his first United start in Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Wolves and was then booed by the home fans at Molineux.

The 21-year-old, who has impressed since moving to Old Trafford from Swansea and scored on his debut against Chelsea, has been named in Giggs' 26-man squad for next month's Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan and friendly with Belarus, both in Cardiff.

"You've seen he gets kicked a lot," Giggs said. "Sometimes when you anticipate it, it can look like a dive.

"The speed he's going at, it can look worse, but I'm not worried about that. He gets a lot of stick and referees need to protect him.

"I watched a lot of the pre-season games and he did well as he usually plays on the left. It gives me a different option as well if he's playing his club football on the right. If I want to do that, I can."

While James has settled in well at United following his £15m move, Wales' talisman Gareth Bale has had a difficult summer at Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old forward had a public fallout with manager Zinedine Zidane and was on his way to the Chinese Super League until a lucrative move collapsed at the last minute.

Bale is now back in Zidane's plans and started Real's opening league game last weekend, making the first goal in a 3-1 win against Celta Vigo.

"I kept in touch with him (over the summer) to see if he was all right," Giggs said. "It was a strange situation but hopefully now it's sorted out, Gareth stays and plays games.

"It's obviously positive at the moment, I'm really pleased with the situation and looking forward to meeting up."

Asked whether Bale's Wales career would have proved difficult had he moved to China, Giggs added: "It wouldn't have been ideal.

"It's a preference for your players to be in Europe with the travelling and the different calendars, but I'd still have picked him."

