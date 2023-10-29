Bristol City look at John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones to come in after sacking Nigel Pearson

John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones are at the top of Bristol City's list of possible candidates to replace Nigel Pearson as manager, Sky Sports News can reveal.

All three managers are currently out of work.

Eustace was sacked by Birmingham three weeks ago to make way for Wayne Rooney.

Rowett mutually agreed to part ways with Millwall 10 days ago, and Jones has been out of work since leaving Southampton in February.

Pearson was sacked on Sunday morning after two-and-a-half-years at Ashton Gate, with City 15th in the Championship.

Sky Sports News has been told Bristol City's bosses want to move quickly to appoint his replacement.

They have already drawn up a shortlist of candidates they want to speak to - with Eustace, Rowett and Jones top of that list.

Bristol City lost 2-0 to Cardiff City in the Severnside derby on Saturday, with Perry Ng continued his recent scoring run.

Ng has scored only 12 goals in a league career spanning eight years, but three of them have come in the last six games.

The full-back's first-half header put Cardiff in front and substitute Rubin Colwill sealed matters in stoppage time with a thumping shot into the roof of the net.