Aitor Karanka 'still has Nottingham Forest dressing room' but pressure is growing on Spaniard

Aitor Karanka's future as Nottingham Forest boss looks increasingly uncertain but reports of a 'player revolt' are wide of the mark, Sky Sports News understands.

Two senior Forest players - who wish to remain anonymous - have told Sky Sports News that reports stating Karanka had lost parts of the dressing room are not correct.

Another newspaper report on Thursday claims a string of Forest players texted Karanka to show their support as reports over his future emerged overnight.

Sky Sports News understands that owner Evangelos Marinakis has not given the Spaniard an ultimatum to save his job as things stand - and Karanka is expected to be in the dugout for the game against Millwall this weekend.

Karanka's mandate from the owner was to get the club promoted within two-and-a-half years - not to be in the play-offs by January 1 2019, as was reported by one English newspaper - and Karanka was only appointed in January this year.

But the ex-Middlesbrough manager has two crucial games against the Lions and Leeds coming up, as he bids to overturn a poor run of form of just a single win from six attempts and lift the10th-placed side back into the top six.

Nottingham Forest let a 3-0 lead slip at second-place Norwich on Boxing Day

Forest let slip a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 at second-placed Norwich on Boxing Day - but a large swathe of supporters have come out in support of the boss by launching a 'Don'tSackAitor' hashtag campaign on social media.