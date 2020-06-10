Matty Fryatt suing Nottingham Forest after claiming club mismanaged injury which ended career

Matty Fryatt playing for Nottingham Forest in 2014

Matty Fryatt is suing Nottingham Forest after he claims the club mismanaged the injury which ended his career.

The former striker alleges the club was negligent in treating an Achilles problem he suffered during the 2014-15 season and is seeking substantial compensation.

Fryatt - who says his mental health has been affected by the experience - insists his pleas were ignored and he was pressured to play through the injury which ultimately forced him to retire early at the age of 31 in 2018.

Forest have denied any wrong-doing and the club have said they will be "defending" their actions.

"It feels like my career has been taken away from me, stolen," Fryatt told PA.

"There was no care. You were an object. I was put under pressure to play and forcing me to play caused the damage which ended my career.

"I feel sick with it all, frustrated, sadness. I've felt alone, abandoned and let down. It hurts. How was I left in this situation?

Fryatt featured for Hull in their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 2014

"It's something which shouldn't go on and I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone else.

"Forest's lack of understanding and their ignorance to it is so hard to take.

"They don't want to take responsibility and for it to be dismissed the whole time, it's like they weren't listening to what I was saying. I find it appalling.

"It was like, 'take the pills, get through it and you'll be fine'. I was taking pills in the warm-up, before the game, half-time. I wasn't thinking about the football, just 'when will it be over?'

"They didn't listen to the injury or treat it as serious. I was telling them how much pain I was in."

He did not play in his final two seasons at the City Ground after first suffering pain while walking on the pitch during a game against Birmingham in November 2014, just six months after playing in Hull's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

He claims he was advised to train barefoot by Forest's medical team and alleged that holes had to be cut in his boot to ease the pain.

Forest said in a statement: "The club can confirm that it is defending proceedings which have been commenced by a former player Matthew Fryatt.

"The claim relates to medical treatment received by Mr Fryatt prior to the current ownership of the club commencing.

"As is normal the claim is being handled by the club's insurers and the club will be making no further comment on the proceedings."