Nottingham Forest News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Sabri Lamouchi: Nottingham Forest head coach signs contract extension

Last Updated: 19/06/20 7:28pm

Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi
Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi

Sabri Lamouchi has been rewarded for his promising start as Nottingham Forest head coach with a new contract.

Lamouchi was appointed last summer following the sacking of Martin O'Neill and the former France international has settled quickly to his new role, winning the Championship manager of the month award last September and in January.

With Forest fifth in the standings, the club's hierarchy have seen fit to award the ex-Ivory Coast and Rennes boss a fresh deal - the length of which is undisclosed - on the eve of the second tier's restart.
1:51
The Sky Bet Championship returns to Sky Sports on Saturday, starting with Fulham v Brentford on Sky Sports Football from 12pm
The Sky Bet Championship returns to Sky Sports on Saturday, starting with Fulham v Brentford on Sky Sports Football from 12pm

Lamouchi said: "I am honoured to be staying at this fantastic football club. It was always my intention to stay here for a long period when I signed last year.

"We have started to build a good team with fantastic characters and I am so pleased to be able to continue on my journey with them.

N Forest vs Huddsf'ld

June 28, 2020, 2:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"I feel humbled by the level of support the fans have shown me since I arrived on day one and I am truly grateful for this.

Also See:

"I am also thankful for the backing of our owner, Mr Marinakis, whose support for both myself and the team has been exceptional from the very beginning."

Forest travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon in both sides' first match in three months.

Domestic Super 6 IS BACK!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK