Nottingham Forest expected to learn outcome of Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) breach next week

Nottingham Forest are expecting to learn Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) fate early next week; Forest are the second club to be charged for breaches this season, alongside Everton, who were docked six points; Nuno Espirito Santo's side play relegation rivals Luton on Saturday

Saturday 16 March 2024 13:19, UK

Nottingham Forest are expected to learn the outcome of their Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) charge early next week.

The club were charged in January after confirming they were in breach of the rules for the assessment period ending 2022-23.

Forest are facing a possible points deduction, which could see them drop into the Premier League's bottom three.

They will then have three weeks to appeal against any sanction that is given.

Forest play relegation rivals Luton on Saturday - the Hatters currently sit three points behind them and occupy the final relegation spot in 18th place.

More to follow...

Also See:

