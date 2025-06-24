Nottingham Forest: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Nottingham Forest begin their campaign by hosting Brentford; statistically, Forest's opening month is the easiest of any Premier League side; they close out the season with a difficult May, however, including trips to Chelsea and Man Utd before facing Bournemouth on the final day
Tuesday 24 June 2025 10:01, UK
Nottingham Forest will begin their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at home to Brentford on Sunday August 17, live on Sky Sports.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side then face a trip to Crystal Palace before closing out the opening month of the season by hosting West Ham.
If that feels like a relatively kind start, the final month is anything but, with trips to Chelsea and Man Utd either side of a home meeting with Newcastle, before a final-day fixture against Bournemouth on May 24.
Nottingham Forest will discover their UEFA Conference League play-off opponent when the draw is made on August 4.
Nottingham Forest's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
17: Brentford (h) - 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
30: West Ham (h) - 3pm
September
13: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
20: Burnley (a) - 3pm
27: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
October
4: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
18: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
25: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
November
1: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
8: Leeds (h) - 3pm
22: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
29: Brighton (h) - 3pm
December
3: Wolves (a) - 8pm
6: Everton (a) - 3pm
13: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
20: Fulham (a) - 3pm
27: Man City (h) - 3pm
30: Everton (h) - 3pm
January
3: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
7: West Ham (a) - 8pm
17: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
24: Brentford (a) - 3pm
31: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
February
7: Leeds (a) - 3pm
11: Wolves (h) - 8pm
21: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
28: Brighton (a) - 3pm
March
4: Man City (a) - 8pm
14: Fulham (h) - 3pm
21: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
April
11: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
18: Burnley (h) - 3pm
25: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
May
2: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
9: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
17: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
24: Bournemouth (h) - 4pm
