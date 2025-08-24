Nuno Espirito Santo: Nottingham Forest boss reveals he wants to remain in charge with talks to be held
Sunday 24 August 2025 14:10, UK
Nuno Espirito Santo insists he wants to stay in charge of Nottingham Forest and has revealed he will hold talks with owner Evangelos Marinakis and transfer chief Edu Gaspar to resolve his future.
On Friday, Nuno poured fuel on speculation that his job was under threat, saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”.
In a remarkable press conference, he also said his relationship with Marinakis was "not the same" and "it is not so good as it was [last season]", causing some within the club to seriously question the 51-year-old's commitment to the job.
But ahead of Sunday's match at Crystal Palace, Nuno said he is committed to Forest and believes talks with the club's hierarchy will put an end to the unrest around his job.
Asked by Sky Sports in his pre-match interview at Selhurst Park over whether he was trying to engineer an exit from Forest, he replied: "That's nonsense, that doesn't make any kind of sense.
"The state is that we are focused on the game, that's more important."
Questioned if he wants to continue as Forest head coach, he said: "Of course! Of course!"
Asked whether he would hold face-to-face talks with Marinakis and Edu, he responded: "Yes. That's what we need to do, and we're going to do it.
"Not today, of course, because it's the match, but soon, of course.
The Portuguese added: "There's no speculation around anything. What we have is to communicate - how we're going to approach the final days of the market, how we're going to approach the new season, how we're going to prepare our boys."
