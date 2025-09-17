Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson 'on Manchester United transfer radar' - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is said to be on Manchester United's transfer radar.

Julian Alvarez's representative has insisted that Liverpool did submit a bid for the Atletico Madrid striker during the summer transfer window.

DAILY EXPRESS

One-time Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic has called out the ATP Tour over the 'dangerous and crazy' conditions at the Hangzhou Open.

SCOTTISH SUN

Andrew Cavenagh will be confronted by a furious fan protest at Ibrox on Saturday after the Rangers owner jets in from the USA.

Celtic fans eager for change in the board room have been urged to "back off" by a former director who says they've been spoiled by success.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have confirmed a list of managerial candidates have thrown their names into the ring in the race to replace beleaguered boss Russell Martin.

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd thinks there's no way back for Russell Martin after his difficult start to the season and says if the club does make a change, he has suggested three Englishmen who might be in the frame to take over.

THE TIMES

The former world 100m champion and Olympic medallist Fred Kerley has announced that he will take part in the controversial Enhanced Games, weeks after being suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules.

Manchester United's wage bill has fallen below Arsenal's for the first time in the Premier League era, the club's annual accounts have revealed.

Emma Raducanu's decision not to represent Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals has been described as "disappointing" by the team captain, as the British No1 overcame her emotions to claim a first-round victory at the concurrent Korea Open.

Rugby fans watching on television will soon be able to see how a player's heart rate changes as they stand over a match-defining kick or feel the force of a scrum.

Worcester Warriors could be hit with RFU sanctions if they do not settle their debts with a large number of former players and staff before the club's return to competitive action in the second tier of English rugby next month.

THE GUARDIAN

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track organisation has denied the former American sprinter has pocketed $2m from the series while athletes have gone unpaid, calling the speculation "categorically false" - and claimed he was facing financial losses himself.

Super League's proposed expansion to 14 teams is at risk of an 11th-hour challenge from clubs amid fears it could jeopardise the future of rugby league as a professional sport.

THE SUN

PSG's Champions League tie with Atalanta was marred by the arrests of at least 19 fans.

Monaco footballers were seen trudging off their plane in just their underwear as they were forced to cancel their flight to their Champions League opener.

DAILY MAIL

Spanish government officials have suggested they could remove their national team from next year's World Cup if Israel qualify.

Chelsea's chief revenue officer has departed Stamford Bridge less than two years into the role - with the club still without a shirt sponsor.

