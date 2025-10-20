Nottingham Forest: Sean Dyche's tactics, history and club connections fit - but can he deliver instant results for owner Evangelos Marinakis?

Sean Dyche's likely return to Nottingham Forest has sentimental connections - but owner Evangelos Marinakis is about substance and results. This is a decision as pragmatic as the football that is likely to follow.

It helps, though, that Dyche and his coaching staff, featuring club legends Steve Stone and Ian Woan, know Forest so well.

Dyche lit up in December 2023, when he was talking to Sky Sports about his fond memories of nights out on the town as a Forest trainee, sharing good times with the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Charles and Tony Loughlan. "We used to run around Nottingham now and again, have a couple of beers, like you do after a game," he laughed.

Dyche also spoke of his admiration for the legendary Brian Clough, who then reigned at the City Ground.

"Everyone knew the expectation of how to play," Dyche said when asked about the power of Clough's authority. "It was kind of ingrained in the whole club. That's a valuable thing to have if you can build it. But of course, nowadays, people want to change a lot. So it takes some doing when you've got to build a whole club."

Times have changed and if, as expected, he becomes Forest's new head coach, he will be focused solely on the first team's on-field performance, rather than the wider culture at the club. Those macro ideas are for Edu, the global head of football.

The supporters will appreciate Dyche's understanding of the club's essence, though.

As for Forest's players, they can expect a big change - again.

They have already experienced one huge tilt in tactics this term. Ange Postecoglou's football philosophy is the polar opposite to his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo and, while results were wretched, the Australian had taken big strides in transforming Forest's style of play during his 39-day tenure.

Sit back and then swiftly counter was the mantra during Nuno's time in charge, as Forest secured European qualification last season. Under Postecoglou, Forest wanted the ball, racking up passing numbers which dwarfed anything seen when Nuno was in the dugout.

Possession went from 41 per cent under Nuno to 55 per cent under Postecoglou, with direct attacks replaced by more patient build-up.

Dyche will swing the pendulum back the other way.

In fact, the evidence of his Everton spell suggests he could go even more direct, in terms of long passes, and cede even more possession to the opposition than Nuno.

Without the ball, Dyche's teams press more aggressively than Nuno's Forest did, recording far more high turnovers. It will not be as passive out of possession.

But clearly the thinking from Marinakis is to return Forest to what worked so well for them previously.

However, a primary problem for Dyche at Everton is also present at Forest this season: a failure to take chances is costing the team results.

Postecoglou will no doubt be stewing on a series of misses against Chelsea in his final game in charge. Forest should have been ahead at half-time on Saturday and then missed more good chances after they fell behind.

Image: Nottingham Forest should have been ahead at half-time against Chelsea and then missed good chances after falling behind

Similarly, Dyche's Everton exit in January followed a run of failing to score in eight out of 10 Premier League games, with a shot conversion rate in his final season of below seven per cent.

Forest's current shot conversion rate is even worse - 5.4 per cent.

Image: Nottingham Forest's attack has misfired this season, with their goals total and shot conversion rate the lowest in the Premier League

Can he restore the confidence in Forest's forwards? Can he get his former Burnley frontman Chris Wood firing again? Forest have more firepower than Dyche did at Everton - can he find the right formula in the front line to maximise it?

Omari Hutchinson, Forest's most expensive signing this summer, could be set for more involvement after just four sub appearances so far. He ranked in the top 15 for possession won in the final third last season while at Ipswich, and the 21-year-old's potential is clear. He is one of several exciting young talents at the club.

Overall, the squad looks well suited to Dyche's demands. His history and style fits well and the fans will back him and his popular coaches.

But ultimately it is about quickly extracting effective performances from the Forest players to deliver the immediate results Marinakis demands. Sentimentality does not win football matches.