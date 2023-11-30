Sean Dyche reflects on Nottingham nights out with Roy Keane during his time at Forest and Everton's away-day progress this season

"There was a big group of us," Sean Dyche says with a broad smile. "We used to run around Nottingham now and again, have a couple of beers, like you do after a game."

The Everton boss chuckles, perhaps at the memories he doesn't reveal of those nights out with Roy Keane and co. "They were good times, without a doubt."

Dyche never made a first-team appearance for Nottingham Forest but ahead of his Everton side's trip to the City Ground on Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports, it is clear the club played an influential role in his formation as a footballer and as a person. "They were important years for me," he says.

Dyche, a youth team player at Forest before going on to forge his career elsewhere, was struck by the "tenacity" of Keane, who he lived with for a period and who would go on to command a British record transfer fee before captaining Manchester United. "His desire was very powerful."

Image: Roy Keane playing for Nottingham Forest in 1991

And of course, with Brian Clough at the helm, this was an iconic period for the club.

"Everyone knew the way the team played," Dyche says about Clough's work. "Everyone knew the expectation of how to play. It was kind of ingrained in the whole club. That's a valuable thing to have if you can build it. But of course, nowadays, people want to change a lot. So it takes some doing when you've got to build a whole club."

Dyche's coaching staff have Forest connections, too. His assistant, Ian Woan, spent 10 years there as a player. His first-team coach, Steve Stone, helped them win their previous promotion to the Premier League in 1998.

He is still in contact with former midfielder Tony Loughlan, who coached with Dyche at Burnley, and defender Gary Charles. There are occasional dinners with Keane to reminisce. "We have a bit of a laugh at old times and life back then."

It will be strictly business this Saturday night in Nottingham, though. Everton's 10-point deduction wiped out a promising start to this season and left them reeling in the relegation zone. Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United was a reminder of how hard it will be to re-accumulate the points they've lost and then add the extra points they will need to survive in the Premier League.

Image: Everton produced a higher Expected Goals total than Man Utd on Sunday - but lost 3-0

But while Dyche admits frustration is the overriding feeling from that defeat to United, which saw Everton spurn a series of chances, he believes there are positive signs for Evertonians to believe in.

The key, though, will be scoring the goals to make that good play count.

Everton rank fifth in the Premier League for shots. They rank bottom for shot conversion. No side has a greater negative difference between their Expected Goals figure and their actual goals figure.

Image: Everton rank among the Premier League's top five for shots this season - but their finishing has been off

Much of the wastefulness has come at Goodison Park, where Dyche says he has been left scratching his head at how Everton haven't managed to gather more than four points from their seven home games.

"You've got to keep getting in the right areas," he says, when asked what the solution is. "You've got to keep mixing your play to be putting players in a situation to score.

"The hardest bit is putting it in. That's the reason why strikers cost so much money!

"But we've been scoring well away from home and creating a lot of chances at home. Over a season's work, as long as we maintain the standards, then we'll look after ourselves."

Everton's away form has been positive. They've won three of their last four in the Premier League on the road, surpassing the total number of away wins they managed in each of the past two seasons already.

Dyche says his players have worked hard to change the perception of the team away from home and praised the developing mentality of the group after the recent, battling, 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

But there is perhaps also an element that Everton are well suited to being the away side. They top the Premier League's running stats and work hard across the pitch out of possession. With it, they are direct and get forwards quickly.

It adds up to the fact their last 11 wins have come when they have had less than 50 per cent possession. They've lost their last 10 when they've had more than 60 per cent.

"We want to play on the front foot. We don't want to sit in," says Dyche when those stats are put to him. "Some games you have to by the nature of the game. Some games we're doing it deliberately. Other games, particularly at home, we've taken the game on by pressing higher up the pitch.

"There are different ways of operating. There was a popular misconception many moons ago about possession, that you can't win without possession. That's been disproved.

"I've never really been too worried about possession all of the time. It's what you do with your possession. How often can you penetrate the opposition? Are you playing effective football or are you just playing football? That's been one of my obsessions: playing effective football and asking the team to be effective all over the pitch."

Everton's effectiveness on the road will be tested at the City Ground, where Forest, prior to Saturday's defeat to Brighton, had gone eight unbeaten in the league. Steve Cooper's side would be a point below Everton in the table had there not been the points deduction but Dyche knows how difficult it can be for opposition sides at that stadium.

"These are not easy games," says Dyche. Everton's approach, though, will be a confident one. "You have to go in the right frame of mind and in the form that we've been in we certainly want to go there positively and take the game on."

If Everton do that, it could be another memorable night in Nottingham for Dyche.

