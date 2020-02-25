Blackpool make approach for Oxford boss Karl Robinson
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 25/02/20 8:27pm
Blackpool have made an approach to Oxford United for head coach Karl Robinson.
The Seasiders have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson on February 12.
Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford had previously said the club were prepared to take their time to find a new manager.
They currently sit in 16th place in Sky Bet League One, 13 points and seven places behind Oxford.
Both clubs declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.
Robinson, who has been in charge at Oxford for just under two years, has previously won promotion from League One with Milton Keynes Dons.