Blackpool make approach for Oxford boss Karl Robinson

Blackpool want to bring in Oxford head coach Karl Robinson

Blackpool have made an approach to Oxford United for head coach Karl Robinson.

The Seasiders have been without a manager since sacking Simon Grayson on February 12.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford had previously said the club were prepared to take their time to find a new manager.

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool

They currently sit in 16th place in Sky Bet League One, 13 points and seven places behind Oxford.

Both clubs declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.

Robinson, who has been in charge at Oxford for just under two years, has previously won promotion from League One with Milton Keynes Dons.