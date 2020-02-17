Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Joe Lolley's Nottingham Forest promotion dream, Jonny Williams takes Ten To Tackle

Listen to the new Sky Sports EFL Podcast, as we look back on another frantic weekend of action from the Championship, League One and League Two, Joe Lolley tells us his dream of helping Nottingham Forest to promotion, and Charlton's Jonny Williams takes Ten To Tackle.

On this week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we assess all the major talking points from the Championship as Leeds bounced back, Fulham were humbled and West Brom were held by Nottingham Forest.

Forest midfielder Joe Lolley then discusses his ambitions to help the club win promotion, before attention turns to League One and League Two - including the latest managerial comings and goings after Simon Grayson was sacked by Blackpool and Graham Westley left Stevenage.

We round things off with Jonny Williams taking Ten To Tackle, as the Charlton midfielder reveals all.

All that and much, much more!

