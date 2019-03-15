Paul Scholes had full Oldham support, says owner, after former Man Utd midfielder quit League Two club

Paul Scholes was in charge for just seven games at Oldham

Paul Scholes had Oldham's full backing to "rebuild the team of his choice next season", the club chairman has revealed.

Abdallah Lemsagam expressed his shock at the reasons the former Manchester United midfielder gave on Thursday after he quit the League Two club having been at the helm for just 31 days.

Scholes won his first match in charge of his hometown club, but drew three and lost three and stepped down, saying in a statement: "It unfortunately became clear I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role."

In a statement on the club's website, the owner said: "Both myself and the staff at the club gave Paul all the support and autonomy that he asked for.

"I personally was always supportive of any decisions Paul made or consulted me on reassuring him that he was the man in charge.

"I continued to encourage him despite the results and reassured him that his job was secure. I was content to remain in League Two for this season and working with the team we have for the remainder of this season is important.

"Paul and I both agreed that there is potential but I reassured him that he had my full backing to rebuild the team of his choice next season. He did not raise any concerns at all about the team or any other matters informally or formally, prior to his resignation.

"He gave no opportunity or indications that he needed to address any issues at all."

Scholes resigned as a club director at Salford, while retaining his 10 per cent stake, before taking the job with the Latics, who are 14th in League Two.

Oldham said a permanent replacement would be made "as soon as possible".

Lemsagam added: "I have been in Dubai over the last couple of weeks and actually was at ease knowing he was in charge.

"I was very surprised as he simply resigned by text on Wednesday afternoon and has refused to discuss matters that influenced him to make his decision.

"Management is a difficult job and both myself and everyone at the club would have worked with Paul to find solutions, had we been given the chance.

"I personally believed that he would be the manager to take us forward this season and next and I know many of you felt the same. As a club we wish him well again and thank him for his contribution."