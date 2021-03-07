Harry Kewell: Oldham sack manager after one win in six games

Harry Kewell has been sacked as manager of Sky Bet League Two club Oldham.

The 42-year-old Australian and his assistant Alan Maybury leave the club after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Southend left the Latics 16th in the table.

Kewell took over at Boundary Park in August and won 11 of his 32 games in charge but just one win in their last six has seen them slip to just 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

A statement from the club read: "We would like to thank both for their efforts this season and wish them well in the future.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Southend United.

"An announcement on a replacement will be communicated in due course with no further comment made until then."

Kewell was Oldham's seventh manager since Abdallah Lemsagam took ownership of the club in 2018.

The former Leeds and Liverpool winger previously had stints in charge of Notts County and Crawley.