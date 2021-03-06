League Two highlights and round-up: Cheltenham, Cambridge win

Cheltenham held off a late fightback from struggling Port Vale to remain a point clear of last-gasp winners Cambridge at the top of Sky Bet League Two.

Alfie May's 14th-minute opener and an own goal from former Town goalkeeper Scott Brown soon after set Cheltenham on their way to a fifth win in their last six games.

Liam Sercombe added a third goal in the second half but Vale made the Robins sweat with two goals in the final seven minutes through Will Swan and Alex Hurst.

Cheltenham remain narrowly clear of Cambridge, who were indebted to a brilliant 90th-minute winner from League Two's leading scorer Paul Mullin - his 23rd of the season - to secure a 1-0 win over Walsall.

That goal meant Forest Green missed the chance to climb above Cambridge into second place with their 2-1 win at rock-bottom Grimsby.

Jamille Matt's penalty put Rovers ahead and although James Hanson drew the Mariners level before the break, Ebou Adams - who was sent off against Colchester last weekend but saw his red card overturned - netted a second-half winner for the visitors.

Morecambe are up to fourth after brushing aside out-of-form Carlisle 3-1, Aaron Wildig, Toumani Diagouraga and Cole Stockton scoring before Aaron Hayden's consolation.

Tranmere drop to fifth after losing 1-0 at home to Crawley, for whom Tom Nichols struck a second-half winner.

Newport climbed into the top six after beating 10-man Colchester 2-0 to record only their third win in 16 league matches. Joss Labadie put the Exiles ahead and, soon after Frank Nouble was dismissed for Colchester in the 76th minute, Padraig Amond wrapped things up.

The battle between the division's most in-form sides - both teams having won seven of their previous eight league matches - almost inevitably ended in a draw as Bolton and Bradford shared a 1-1 scoreline.

In a dramatic finish, Nathan Delfouneso put visitors Bolton ahead with seven minutes to go but Danny Rowe levelled in stoppage time.

Salford and Scunthorpe also drew 1-1, Tom Clarke's opener being cancelled out by Abo Eisa's penalty.

Matt Jay's hat-trick - the first of his career - after Joel Randall's opener saw Exeter thrash managerless Leyton Orient 4-0 in the day's early kick-off.

At the other end of the table, Barrow made the most of Mansfield defender Ryan Sweeney's 63rd-minute sending-off as Patrick Brough scored twice in quick succession in the final 15 minutes to secure a 2-0 win.

The Bluebirds, who had lost six of their previous seven games, are now out of the bottom two, moving above Southend, who drew 0-0 at Oldham.

Elliott List's second half-winner helped Stevenage defeat in-form Harrogate 1-0.