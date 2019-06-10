Steve Cooper set to become new Swansea manager

Steve Cooper is close to becoming Swansea's new manager

Swansea are close to agreeing a deal with Steve Cooper to become the club's new manager.

Cooper, who won the U17s World Cup with England in 2017, is set to take over at the Liberty Stadium after Graham Potter left the club for Brighton.

Swansea are expecting to make a formal announcement by the end of the week.

Cooper has worked as England U17s boss for four years

For Cooper, it is an opportunity to manage a senior team for the first time after previously working as Liverpool's academy manager, where he coached Raheem Sterling, Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He took the England U16s managerial job in 2014, before taking charge of the England U17s a year later.

Jadon Sancho is just one England international that Cooper has worked with during his time with the national squad

Swansea see Cooper as a coach who can develop their young players, just as he has done with Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden in the national set-up.