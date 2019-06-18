Steve Cooper says the time was right to take Swansea City job

New Swansea head coach Steve Cooper says the time was right to take on the job, having enjoyed success with the England U17s side.

Cooper - who guided the England youngsters to World Cup glory, as well as the final of the 2017 European Championships - was announced as the new Swans boss last week.

The 39-year-old will take over from Graham Potter at the Liberty Stadium after he left to join Brighton in May, and will look to build on a positive end to the season that saw them briefly flirt with the Sky Bet Championship play-off places before finishing 10th.

"It's been a lifelong ambition to be a football manager but I wasn't going to put myself in that position until I knew I was ready. Now I feel that time has come," said Cooper.

"I wanted to get the last European Championships U17s out of the way in May. When that came and went, I started to get stronger feelings [for club management].

"The Swansea job came up which is something I pursued and here I am now.

"I have left one of the best jobs probably in Europe but your ambitions are your ambitions and your motivations are your motivations, and this is what I want to do. Now is the time and I am very much looking forward to it.

"When the chance came up I did a lot of research and watched a lot of games and I liked what I saw. I believe in the way the team is playing."

Daniel James may have left south Wales to join Manchester United but Cooper still has plenty of young talent at his disposal, including Oli McBurnie, who scored 24 goals in 44 matches for Swansea last season.

When asked if they could keep hold of the Scotland international, Cooper added: "I hope so because I saw how well he played last year, he scored a lot of goals.

"Like any player, if the club gets an offer they can't refuse, you have to discuss that, but I will certainly be planning with him pre-season."