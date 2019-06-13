Swansea appoint Steve Cooper as new head coach

Steve Cooper has left his role as England U17 coach to join the Championship club

Steve Cooper has been appointed as Swansea's new head coach, following Graham Potter's departure to Brighton in May.

The 39-year-old leaves his position as coach of England's World Cup-winning U17 national team to sign a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

He also led England's U17s to the final of the 2017 European Championships, with a squad that included Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Cooper's appointment follows Potter swapping the Liberty Stadium for the Amex in May, as Brighton triggered the release clause in his contract to announce him as their new boss on a four-year contract.

Steve Cooper guided England U17s to World Cup glory in 2017

Cooper, who is from South Wales, says it has been a career-long ambition to coach the Swans.

"This opportunity is something I've been working towards my whole life, certainly since I started coaching 22 years ago,'' he said.

"I'm extremely grateful to Swansea for giving me this chance.

"I'm really excited about the challenge ahead. I had three interview meetings with chairman Trevor Birch, Leon (Britton) and Alan (Curtis), it was all incredibly positive.

"I know what style and quality of football the fans demand. It matches my vision perfectly.

"I have already done a huge amount of homework on the playing style, the squad and plans for pre-season. Now I just can't wait to get started."

Cooper is also a former Liverpool academy manager who helped nurture players like Raheem Sterling, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Woodburn during his time at Anfield from 2011-2013.

Former Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Mike Marsh will be Cooper's assistant at Swansea. The pair worked alongside each other for England U17s.