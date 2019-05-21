Leon Britton and Alan Curtis to help Swansea in new manager search

Leon Britton made 436 appearances for Swansea

Swansea legends Leon Britton and Alan Curtis are to be part of a new recruitment board to help choose the club's next manager.

The Swans are looking for a new boss after Graham Potter left on Monday to join Brighton on a four-year contract.

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch admits he did not anticipate searching for a new manager this summer but has taken the opportunity to a put a fresh recruitment structure in place.

"I will be looking to hire a new head of recruitment and build a robust scouting structure, which we don't have at present, Birch told his club's website.

Alan Curtis has had three separate spells as caretaker manager

"I am going to enlist the help of professional recruiters to assist in finding the most suitable person for the position because it will play such a significant role in the future success of the club.

"I am also going to appoint Leon Britton as football advisor to the board of directors. Together with Alan Curtis, our new club president, he will also be part of a recruitment board that I'm putting together that will review and assess candidates and assist me in the interviewing and selection of the new manager."

Birch says there is no shortage of interest in the vacancy which was created after he failed to persuade Potter to stay on at the club.

"I have already had a significant number of applications from around the world, but that's not surprising as it is an attractive job and the amount of interest at this early stage is testament to the club's pulling power," he added. "It's a great opportunity for an ambitious coach.

Graham Potter has joined Brighton on a four-year deal

"It is important for supporters to understand that the last thing we wanted was for Graham to leave and we went to great lengths in order to persuade him to stay.

"I discussed our approach with board members, the majority owners and Stuart McDonald, the Trust's supporter director. We were all in agreement that we should try our utmost to convince Graham to stay. We realised the value that was being created and therefore we were keen to continue with that strategy.

"The offer we made him included an enhanced remuneration package and a longer-term contract, together with assurances, within our financial constraints, regarding future player recruitment.

"It was a very generous offer to stay, but ultimately we have to be realistic, he had the opportunity to join a Premier League club and that is incredibly difficult for an ambitious young manager to turn down in a very fragile managerial world."