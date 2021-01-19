Transfer news: Conor Hourihane joins Swansea on loan from Aston Villa for rest of the season

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has agreed to join Swansea on loan for the rest of the season.

A loan fee and other terms were agreed between the two clubs on Tuesday.

A number of Sky Bet Championship clubs were interested in the 29-year-old, including Bournemouth who are four points behind second-placed Swansea in the table.

Hourihane joined Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2017 and has gone on to make 132 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals.

He signed a new three-year deal in the summer of 2019 as a reward for helping the side win promotion to the Premier League.

He has also made 124 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says Hourihane remains a part of his plans, but agreed to let him leave on loan after the player asked him several times if he could go to get more game time.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

