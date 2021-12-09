Yan Dhanda: 15-year-old boy placed on educational programme after abusing Swansea City midfielder

Yan Dhanda was targeted with racist abuse on Instagram earlier this year following a defeat to Man City in the FA Cup; the 15-year-old boy admitted to an offence under the Malicious Communications Act

Yan Dhanda was sent racist abuse online in February earlier this year

A 15-year-old boy has been placed on an educational support programme after racially abusing Swansea City midfielder Yan Dhanda on Instagram.

The abuse was posted on the social media platform on February 10 after Swansea's FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.

South Wales Police launched an investigation and transferred the case to Kent Police in May after the account holder was traced to an address in Dartford.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, was interviewed by police on September 9, where he admitted the offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

Sky Sports News can reveal that a Youth Justice Multi-Agency Panel meeting agreed that the teenager should be placed on an educational support programme to prevent him from committing further offences.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "In May 2021 Kent Police received a referral from South Wales Police relating to offensive messages reported to have been sent to a man on social media.

"The messages had been linked to an address in Dartford, and, following further enquiries, a 14-year-old boy attended a police station for a non-custodial interview on Thursday 9 September.

"The boy, who is now 15, admitted an offence under the Malicious Communications Act and the case was discussed at a Youth Justice Multi-Agency Panel meeting on Tuesday 26 October.

"As the boy had made a full and frank admission and this was his first offence, it was agreed that a community resolution was the most appropriate and proportionate outcome. He, therefore, agreed to accept educational support to prevent him from committing any similar offences in the future."

In February, Instagram temporarily suspended the offending account.

Dhanda told Sky Sports News in February that he was "grateful for all of the messages of support I have received from across the football community and beyond.

"It is so important these matters are dealt with in an appropriate way. Equally, it is so important we continue to educate and highlight success stories from all communities in the game."

