Tranmere appoint Keith Hill as new manager on initial deal until end of season

Tranmere Rovers have appointed Keith Hill as their new first-team manager on an initial contract to the end of the season.

Hill, 51, replaces Mike Jackson, who was sacked at the end of October after just three months in charge.

The former Rochdale and Bolton boss will extend his deal by a further year should he lead the club to promotion from League Two.

"I'm delighted to be joining Tranmere," Hill said. "It's a club which has the facilities and the players to achieve promotion and that will be my aim.

"I can't wait to get started, and I am only sorry that my first games will be without the supporters in attendance."

Rovers sit 13th in League Two after a five-game winning run in all competitions - culminating in a 5-0 home victory over Grimsby on Saturday - under caretaker manager Ian Dawes and assistant Andy Parkinson, who will both serve in Hill's coaching team.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Grimsby Town

Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios said: "The remarkable job done by caretaker manager Ian Dawes, assisted by Andy Parkinson, meant that we had the time to conduct a very thorough interview process, which was necessary given the number of high-quality candidates who applied for the role.

"Keith emerged as the strongest candidate and I am delighted he has accepted the role. Keith has indicated that he wishes to work with Ian as his assistant manager and Andy as a first-team coach, which reflects the great job they have done in the interim.

"With Keith's managerial experience, and Ian and Andy's knowledge of the current squad and coaching ability, I am confident they will make a very effective team."

Hill, who left Bolton when his contract expired after they were relegated to League Two last season, will begin his tenure against Carlisle United at Prenton Park on Tuesday.