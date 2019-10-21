Millwall appoint Gary Rowett as their new manager

Millwall have appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager

Millwall have appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager.

The Lions had been looking for a replacement for Neil Harris, who resigned on October 3, with former Stoke, Derby and Birmingham boss Rowett now set to take over at The Den.

Callum Davidson and Joe Carnall will also join the club as part of the 45-year-old's backroom team, while Adam Barrett will remain as first-team coach.

Rowett, who has been out of work since January when he was sacked by Stoke, will take charge with the Lions 17th in the Sky Bet Championship.

His first game in the dugout will be at home against his former side Stoke on Saturday.

"It's incredibly exciting after eight months out of the game," Rowett told the club's official website.

"Just feeling that buzz again really and being desperate to be back part of it.

"Getting an opportunity at a club like this - a really, really passionate club with a great history - for me that's what it's all about and I can't wait to get started."

Rowett also revealed that Harris had recommended the role to him.

"I spoke to Neil quite soon after he left and, typical of the character he is, he spoke volumes about the club, the people here and the fans and the fact that he thought it was a great opportunity," he said.

"We wanted to come somewhere that just had a real football feel to it - I'm so excited, I've seen the fans respond to the team and the atmosphere's incredible.

"We feel we can build something - we're respectful of the fact that Neil and David (Livermore) have done so much work to bring the team to this level - and we want to maintain a lot of those characteristics but also take it on and improve in our own way.

"I'm really excited with the group we've got, it's a really mobile, young, hungry group, and that's exactly what we want to work with.

"Your aim every season if you've got a job in the Championship is to get into the Premier League, but I'm realistic and want to build firm foundations. I don't want to set the bar too high or too low."

Millwall were previously understood to be in talks with Gareth Ainsworth, who remains in charge of League One Wycombe.

Millwall's next match comes on Tuesday night when they host Cardiff City at The Den, live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.