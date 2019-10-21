Millwall vs Cardiff preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Midfielder Ryan Leonard remains sidelined by the knee injury he sustained against Leeds at the start of this month.

Millwall face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday. Coverage gets under way live on Sky Sports Football Red Button at 7.40pm; Kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Millwall caretaker Adam Barrett could manage the side for the last time against Cardiff, with Gary Rowett reportedly close to taking over as Lions boss. Midfielder Ryan Leonard remains sidelined by the knee injury he sustained against Leeds at the start of this month.

Winger Jiri Skalak is closing in on a return to the squad after overcoming a foot injury. The likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Matt Smith and Aiden O'Brien will be pressing for starts following the 3-2 defeat at Brentford last time out.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is likely to rotate his squad following Friday's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, with the Bluebirds boss likely to have half an eye on Sunday's derby clash with Swansea. Warnock withdrew midfielder Leandro Bacuna after 34 minutes at Hillsborough, but that was part of a tactical switch rather than injury, and the Dutchman could start if Cardiff persevere with a three-man midfield.

Junior Hoilett is among those pushing for a start, having only made the bench on Friday following international duty with Canada. Sol Bamba returned from an eight-month injury absence for the Under-23s on Monday so will not be rushed back into the first-team squad, while Ashley Richards and Isaac Vassell are sidelined until November.

Junior Hoilett is among those pushing for a start at The Den

Recent form

Buoyed by their shock 2-1 win over Leeds before the international break, the Lions looked set to record consecutive wins when they entered the final six minutes of their clash with Brentford on Saturday, but they were dealt a late shock of their own when the Bees hit back to earn a stunning 3-2 victory. Prior to the Leeds game, they'd drawn successive games 1-1 with Luton and Huddersfield.

Cardiff's inconsistency is costing them of late. They drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in front of Sky Sports' cameras on Friday night, following a 4-2 defeat to leaders West Brom and a 3-0 win at home to QPR. Neil Warnock's men are yet to win more than one game in succession and sit 11th going into Tuesday's clash.

Lee Tomlin scored a controversial late equaliser in Cardiff's draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night

What the managers said...

Millwall caretaker boss Adam Barrett: "Moving on from here [defeat to Brentford], we have to do better. This has happened too many times, this year and last year as well, and we need to manage these games. We have good players in the dressing room - good, strong characters. It's just a little bit of game nous at times, which we have to immediately improve with.

"In this league it comes thick and fast, you can't dwell on it. We have another big game back at The Den on Tuesday and we need to make sure the lads recover well - of course Cardiff played the night before us - and we'll make sure we're prepared."

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: TBC

Talking point: Rowett to take over at The Den?

It's almost been three weeks since Neil Harris resigned from his position as Millwall boss, having been in charge since April 2015, and there's finally been progress in naming his successor, with current EFL pundit for Sky Sports, Gary Rowett in 'advanced talks' with the club.

Should he become appointed by the south London club, Millwall fans are likely to be able to expect a change in approach. Being a Lions legend, Harris stuck to the style principles, with directness and aggression at the very heart, but from Rowett's time with Birmingham, Derby and Stoke, it's clear he prefers his side to play a more attractive brand of football.

Latest highlights

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and MIllwall. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and MIllwall.

2:03 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday.

Opta stats

There have been just six goals scored in the last eight league meetings between Millwall and Cardiff since a 3-3 draw in March 2011.

Cardiff have won just one of their last nine away league visits to Millwall (W1 D6 L2), a 2-0 win in September 2012.

Millwall have won just one of their last nine league games (D4 L4), although this was their last home match in the Championship (2-1 v Leeds United).

Cardiff City have lost eight of their last nine games played on Tuesday in all competitions.

Millwall striker Matt Smith has been involved in four goals in four league starts against Cardiff City (3 goals, 1 assist).

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has won just two of his last 20 away league games in London (W2 D6 L12), with one of those away at Millwall with Leeds in March 2012.

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (9/1)