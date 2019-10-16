Gareth Ainsworth: Millwall and Sunderland target likely to stay at Wycombe

Ainsworth is among the candidates to take charge at Millwall

Wycombe's prospective new owner hopes Gareth Ainsworth will stay as manager amid interest from Millwall and Sunderland.

Ainsworth is one of three candidates in the frame at the Den along with Gary Rowett and current caretaker boss Adam Barrett.

He is also understood to have spoken to Sunderland, although Phil Parkinson has now emerged as the bookies' favourite for the vacant job on Wearside.

A section of Millwall fans on social media have also been less than impressed with their club's links to Ainsworth, with a number of them preferring Rowett.

One source has indicated to Sky Sports News that Ainsworth is increasingly likely to remain at Adams Park and lead the club into a period of new ownership.

American investor Rob Couhig, whose bid to buy a 75 percent stake in the club is currently being voted on by Wycombe Trust members, has encouraged Ainsworth to stay on if he is successful.

"He and I have a great relationship," he said in a video address to fans from the States.

"We understand each other very well. I hope it will continue.

"Should the day come when he decides to move on we will consult with the best people in the business, consult with you and members of the Trust board and make a decision on how best to go forward."

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Millwall held initial talks with Wycombe about Ainsworth over the weekend after Sunderland were also granted permission to speak to him last week.