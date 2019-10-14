Millwall approach Wycombe over hiring manager Gareth Ainsworth
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 14/10/19 10:44am
Millwall held initial talks with Wycombe over the weekend about hiring their manager Gareth Ainsworth.
The Championship club are understood to have made a formal approach for permission to speak to the 46-year-old and enquired about potential compensation.
Ainsworth and out-of-work Gary Rowett are the two names in the frame for the job of succeeding Neil Harris in The Den dugout.
But one source has indicated to Sky Sports News that there may also be a third man under consideration, which could be former player Tim Cahill.
Ainsworth has also been given permission to speak to managerless Sunderland and is also understood to be on a long list of candidates at Reading.
Sky Sports News reported last week that the Lions wanted to speak to Ainsworth after Harris quit his four-year stint as boss.
Coach Adam Barrett has been put in caretaker charge and is expected to take the team to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday.