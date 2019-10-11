Millwall rival Sunderland for in-demand Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth is in demand

Millwall are rivalling Sunderland for the services of Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth, Sky Sports News understands.

The south London club are managerless after Neil Harris quit last week and want to speak to Ainsworth after the excellent job he has done during seven years at Adams Park.

Wycombe have given permission for Ainsworth to speak to other clubs, determined not to stand in his way should he wish to move on.

Sunderland approached Wycombe, along with four other clubs, for permission to speak to their managers swiftly after sacking Jack Ross earlier this week.

Championship sides Reading and Barnsley are also without managers after dismissing Jose Gomes and Daniel Stendel respectively this week.

Ainsworth has done an excellent job during his seven years at Adams Park, earning promotion to League One in 2018

It is understood Ainsworth could also be under consideration by Reading, but he is unlikely to be sought by Barnsley after both Wycombe and Ainsworth rejected their interest in 2018.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that free agent Gary Rowett is also understood to be on Millwall's list, along with former player Tim Cahill, but Rowett is not interested in speaking to League One Sunderland.

Sunderland also contacted Wigan to speak to Paul Cook and Coventry to speak to Mark Robins, but the latter club rejected their approach and Robins signed a new contract on Friday morning.