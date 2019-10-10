Gareth Ainsworth on Sunderland shortlist to fill vacant manager's role

Gareth Ainsworth is a candidate to fill the vacant managerial role at Sunderland

Gareth Ainsworth is one of five managers currently working with other clubs on Sunderland's shortlist to replace Jack Ross as manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Sunderland sacked Ross on Tuesday after less than 18 months in charge at the League One club, with them currently sitting sixth in the table.

The Black Cats have requested permission to speak to all five managers with a view to them becoming the next manager.

Jack Ross was in charge of Sunderland for 75 games

Ainsworth has guided Wycombe Wanderers to second place in League One this season after gaining promotion in the 2017/18 campaign.

The 46-year-old is in his eighth season as Wycombe manager and has been in charge of almost 400 matches in what is his only permanent managerial role to date.

Aside from that list, Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald revealed Daniel Stendel is another manager they will consider, after the German left Championship side Barnsley on Tuesday.

Former striker Kevin Phillips is also understood to be keen on the vacancy, however Gary Rowett is not interested in speaking to Sunderland about the role.

Sunderland's next game comes away at Ainsworth's Wycombe on October 19, following the international break..