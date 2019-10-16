Charlton manager Lee Bowyer given three-match touchline ban

Lee Bowyer has received a three-match touchline ban

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has been given a three-match touchline ban after admitting a charge of improper conduct over comments he made to a referee.

Bowyer was charged following incidents which occurred during and after Charlton's 2-1 defeat to Swansea on October 2, when his side squandered an early lead and the Swans moved top of the table.

He was unhappy at his side not being awarded a penalty but, speaking after the match, appeared to accept it as "one of those things".

"Referees have the hardest job in the world, I think," Bowyer said in his news conference.

The three-match ban begins immediately, meaning Bowyer will be missing from the dugout for matches at home to Derby and away to Bristol City and West Brom.

He has also been fined £4,000.