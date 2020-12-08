Millwall vs QPR: Fans applaud as visiting players take a knee

Millwall fans applauded as their players remained standing and QPR players took a knee ahead of their Championship fixture at The Den.

There were no boos as QPR players and match officials took a knee. Millwall's Mahlon Romeo raised his fist but no players from the home side opted to take a knee.

Both sets of players also linked arms and held aloft a banner which said 'Inequality' with the 'In' crossed out, as a show of solidarity against racism and other social injustices.

Image: Millwall players stand before kick-off at The Den

Millwall also wore Kick It Out's logo on their matchday shirts in place of one of their main sponsors, Huski Chocolate.

Image: Millwall replaced their normal shirt sponsor with the Kick It Out logo for the match against QPR

Ahead of the game, Millwall released a statement reminding fans of their "duty and responsibility" to be supportive of gestures made by either set of players in the fight against discrimination with the "eyes of the world" on the club.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman says Millwall scored a public relations own goal by including the phrase "they want us to fail" in the statement made before the game.

Image: Millwall issued this letter to fans ahead of the match against QPR

He said: "I nearly fell off my chair at the final bit of that letter. I wanted to talk about the difficulties the hierarchy of this club have had, the fires they've had to put out.

"They've been trying hard in the community. I think they've scored a PR own goal. I like the idea of handing out a letter to fans - the eyes of the world are on them - but suggesting people want them to fail? That's a silly thing for the club to say in an official capacity."

Millwall were allocated 2,000 tickets for Tuesday night's game. The fans permitted to attend against QPR are the same supporters who were in attendance for Saturday's game against Derby.

Image: Millwall and QPR players hold up a 'United For Change' banner

A section of those fans booed as Derby and Millwall took a knee in support of the fight against racial injustice at the start of their match at the weekend.

The FA confirmed on Monday that it is investigating the matter.

Elsehwhere, in the EFL Trophy match between Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers on Tuesday, both sets of players were applauded by fans after taking a knee before kick-off.

Cheltenham's tie against Portsmouth kicked off without any gestures before kick-off, as they have done at their games so far this season.