Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth top; Watford win

Cardiff come from behind to beat Stoke 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium, as Bournemouth's 0-0 draw with Swansea sees them climb to the Championship summit; Watford coast to 2-0 win over Rotherham; Millwall held by QPR

Tuesday 8 December 2020 22:28, UK

Bournemouth moved top of the Championship table for 24 hours at least after a goalless draw against fellow high-fliers Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

The point was enough to lift the Cherries above Norwich on goal difference, while Swansea remain fourth, one point behind.

Bournemouth had a second-half penalty appeal turned down after David Brooks went down under Joel Latibeaudiere's challenge as both defences held the upper hand.

preview image 1:56
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Bournemouth

Cardiff climbed up four places to ninth after securing a fourth straight league win, 2-1 at Stoke, with visiting defender Sean Morrison scoring at both ends.

Stoke led 1-0 at the interval through Morrison's own goal and, after Sam Vokes' second-half penalty had been saved by Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies, the visitors equalised through Robert Glatzel.

Morrison then made amends as he headed the winner from a corner to lift Cardiff to within two points of sixth-placed Stoke.

preview image 2:11
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and QPR

Watford moved back into the play-off positions after a 2-0 home win against Rotherham.

Christian Kabasele's first goal in three years and Troy Deeney put the Hornets 2-0 up inside 15 minutes and that was enough to lift them up to third place and leave Rotherham two points above the bottom three.

Millwall's winless run was extended to nine matches as they hit back to draw 1-1 at home against QPR.

preview image 3:40
Millwall fans applauded as QPR players took the knee ahead of their Championship match at The Den.

Ilias Chair's fine second-half effort gave QPR the lead before substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's first goal of the season rescued a point for the Lions.

preview image 2:06
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Cardiff City

Huddersfield kept Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis waiting for his first win in charge with a 2-0 home victory.

Josh Koroma's sixth league goal of the season and Isaac Mbenza's free-kick gave Town a two-goal half-time lead.

Juninho Bacuna missed a penalty for Town soon after the restart, but they secured their third win in four matches.

Coventry kept their third clean sheet in six games as they drew 0-0 at home to Luton.

Sky Blues striker Tyler Walker went closest to breaking the deadlock when his first-half shot hit a post.

