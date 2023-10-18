Gary Rowett: Millwall head coach leaves Championship club after four years in charge

Gary Rowett has left his role as Millwall head coach.

Rowett had been in charge of the Sky Bet Championship club for four years.

He said "the time just feels right to part ways" with Millwall 15th in the table after 11 league games this season.

Adam Barrett will step up to take interim charge of the team and former Millwall defender Paul Robinson will be his assistant coach.

Millwall play at Preston on Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Football.

Rowett said: "Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

"I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind the scenes for their hard work and support.

"Finally, I'd like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years."

New chair James Berylson, who succeeded his father John in July after he died in a car crash, says Rowett has "enhanced the club's on-pitch status".

Berylson said: "We greatly appreciate Gary's efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club.

"While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club's on-pitch status during four successful years in charge."

He added: "In Adam and Paul we have two excellent coaches who I know fans will really get behind during their time in caretaker charge.

"They have my full support as we take the necessary time to secure the appointment which is in the best interests of the football club."