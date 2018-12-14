Huddersfield boss David Wagner positive despite injury blows to Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams

1:43 David Wagner admits losing Aaron Mooy is a blow for Huddersfield, but says he will not consider any action in the January transfer window until the New Year David Wagner admits losing Aaron Mooy is a blow for Huddersfield, but says he will not consider any action in the January transfer window until the New Year

David Wagner insists his Huddersfield side will deal with their current injury situation after losing both Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams to knee problems.

Mooy was injured in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal, while Williams suffered a similar issue during training ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of Newcastle.

The club announced on Wednesday that Mooy is expected to be sidelined until February - meaning he will also miss the 2019 Asian Cup with Australia.

Aaron Mooy will be out until February

Wagner revealed on Friday that Williams will now also sit out the festive fixture list and could be missing for 10 weeks - but the German is not about to make excuses as he looks to guide Huddersfield out of the bottom three.

"We will deal with our injury situation and we will need everyone in our squad," he said. "Injuries are part of the game. We are experienced enough to deal with it. We have to manage it.

"You always know it can happen, but now we have them in a short time, which is very unlucky."

Fellow midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri is also out with a broken collarbone, while captain Tommy Smith has a hamstring injury.

Danny Williams will be out for 10 weeks with a knee injury

Wagner offered some better news for Huddersfield fans as he hopes to have both Jonathan Hogg and Terence Kongolo back in contention and the Terriers boss called on the club's supporters to back the team given their latest setbacks.

"Now they know our injury situation, I think they will be right behind us," he added.

"It is up to our supporters to make it clear the John Smith's is our home stadium. I have every trust in them."

Wagner's issues in midfield will be eased slightly with Philip Billing available following suspension, but forward Steve Mounie will sit out the clash with Newcastle as he serves the last of a three-match ban.

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month