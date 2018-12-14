Huddersfield vs Newcastle preview: Let's turn performances into points, says David Wagner

Huddersfield's recent displays have deserved more, according to boss David Wagner

David Wagner has called on Huddersfield to turn good performances into points ahead of their home match with Newcastle on Saturday.

The Terriers are in the Premier League relegation zone after losing their last three matches in a row.

They would move level on points with Newcastle if they win this weekend, and Wagner said: "We will try everything to make sure we have the same points as Newcastle after the game on Saturday.

"We have to make sure we find the areas to cause them problems and that we limit their strengths.

"After our games, people are always saying a good performance and not the result we've deserved. We need to change that."

Huddersfield are missing several players, including midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has been ruled out until February with a knee injury.

Newcastle have taken one point from their last three games, losing 2-1 at home to Wolves last time out.

However, manager Rafa Benitez was awarded the November Manager of the Month award following three wins last month.

Team news

Mooy, Tommy Smith, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri are out injured for Huddersfield and Steve Mounie serves the last of a three-match ban.

Terence Kongolo and Jonathan Hogg should be fine to feature after recovering from injuries and Philip Billing is available following suspension.

DeAndre Yedlin is suspended for Newcastle, while Florian Lejeune (knee), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Federico Fernandez (calf) and Karl Darlow (elbow) are out. However, Fabian Schar is available again.

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy is out until February due to injury

Match stats

Huddersfield have won just two of their last 13 games against Newcastle in all competitions (D4 L7), however the most recent of those came in this fixture last season (1-0).

This will be the fifth meeting between Huddersfield and Newcastle under current managers David Wagner and Rafa Benitez, with both sides winning two games apiece to date.

Huddersfield are looking to record consecutive home wins over Newcastle for the first time in the top-flight since April 1955. o The last five games between Huddersfield and Newcastle in the top-flight have seen just four goals scored, with three of those ending in draws (one win apiece).

Though they've scored in their last three matches at home, Huddersfield haven't scored more than once in their last 13 Premier League home games. The last team to have a longer such run in the competition were Derby in 2007-08 (14 games).

Newcastle's Premier League games have seen 35 goals scored this season, fewer than any other side (scored 13, conceded 22).

Since the start of last season, Huddersfield (29) and Newcastle (27) have lost more games in the Premier League than every other team.

Merson's prediction

Wow. What a game this is. Last week was a kick in the teeth for Newcastle, having a player sent off and then losing with the last kick of the game against Wolves, after going to Everton and riding your luck for a point.

This is a massive game. It'll be nervy, so I'm going for a low-scoring draw. It's so tight at the bottom and you can't rule anyone in or out at the moment.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

