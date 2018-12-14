Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez wins Manager of the Month

Rafa Benitez is Manager of the Month for November

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has won Manager of the Month for November.

Benitez guided Newcastle to three wins out of three, which lifted the club out of the relegation zone.

A 1-0 victory over Watford at the start of the month was Newcastle's first win of the season, and was followed by three points at home to Bournemouth and then away at Burnley.

Benitez said he hoped the three-game winning streak would not deter the club from spending in the January transfer window.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea manager has pleaded with Newcastle to add to the playing squad in order to avoid relegation.

0:38 Is Almiron on Benitez's wishlist? Is Almiron on Benitez's wishlist?

Owner Mike Ashley is hoping to sell the club before then, and told Sky News that talks are at a "more progressed stage" than ever.

Newcastle, currently 15th in the Premier League, have not won in three matches in December, and play Huddersfield away this weekend.