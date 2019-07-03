Phil Hodgkinson completes Huddersfield takeover

Phil Hodgkinson's takeover of Huddersfield is now complete

Phil Hodgkinson has been confirmed as Huddersfield’s new chairman after completing his takeover of the Championship club.

The takeover received approval from the English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday with Hodgkinson taking a 75 per cent controlling stake in the club, while outgoing chairman Dean Hoyle retains the remaining 25 per cent.

Hodgkinson's company already had links with Huddersfield as the title sponsor of the club's academy.

The new owner was a Terriers season ticket holder before his company's involvement. He has also previously held shares at non-League Southport.

Huddersfield start 2019-20 in the Sky Bet Championship following their relegation from the Premier League with just 16 points and, in an interview on the club's official website, Hodgkinson said: "It's about moving everything forward.

"It's about probably putting my spin and my stamp on it to a degree but what Dean [Hoyle] and his family have done over the last 10 years for this football club and this town has been phenomenal. It's just important we continue and take it forward and try and take it to the next level.

"I'm incredibly excited, I've watched some training sessions and I've been around [the manager] Jan [Siewert] and the players.

"What was important for me was when I was watching training - and it's pleasing - there are lots of smiling faces, there's lots of work going on.

"It's important we came back from last season with a different mindset."

Hodgkinson was fined £1,500 by the Football Association in May for a breach of betting regulations.